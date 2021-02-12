Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 95,000 in February 2021

- Benefits available in the form of exchange, cash, and loyalty discounts

- Offers valid till 28 February 2021

Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs 95,000 for its SUV – Kicks. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefits, cash discount, and loyalty benefit. The validity of this scheme is valid only till 28 February 2021 or till the stocks are available.

Potential customers can avail of these benefits with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 25,000, and a loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000. It is to be noted that the said benefits can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships and may vary across variants and location.

There are no offers on the GT-R and the newly launched Magnite this month. The Magnite was launched in December 2020 and has received an overwhelming response from the buyers with over 35,000 bookings and 1.5 lakh enquiries.

Nissan Kicks is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol motor is available with a five-speed manual transmission and develops 105bhp and 142Nm of torque. While the potent 1.3-litre turbo petrol produces 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The variants include XL, XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), and nine exterior colour shades to choose from. To read our review of the Nissan Kicks Turbo, click here.