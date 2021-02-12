Racing Team India to debut in 24 hours Asia Le Mans series

- Team will be led by an all-Indian squad

- Asian Le Mans to take place in two rounds

Racing Team India will make its debut in the 24 hours Asian Le Man Series which is scheduled to take place on 13 February in Dubai. The all-Indian squad will be headed by some of India’s top racing car drivers like Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao.

The Asian Le Mans will take place in two parts. The first round will happen at the Dubai Autodrome, which will witness the racers compete against each other for over two, four-hour-long races on 13 February and 14 February, respectively. Round two will then move to Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi for another two, four-hour-long races that will be held on 19 February and 20 February, respectively.

If the Racing Team India triumphs at the Asian Le Mans series, it will become the first Indian squad to secure participation in the upcoming 24 hours Le Mans which will take place in June 2021 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France. The Le Mans is one of the oldest and the most prestigious endurance race in motorsport history that has been held every year since its inception in 1923.

Padma Shri Awardee and India’s first Formula One driver, Narain Karthikeyan, said, “It is an incredibly proud moment for me to be representing our nation’s first all-Indian endurance racing team. I have flown the flag for our country across various motorsport disciplines from Formula One to NASCAR and SuperGT racing. I’ve raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans once before, and it was an incredible experience, one which I always wanted to repeat. However, I couldn't have imagined anything better than to compete there for an Indian team. I’m extremely grateful to the ACO for giving us the platform to compete. They have been incredibly supportive from the first time we approached them, and this support has been instrumental in getting our team up and running.”