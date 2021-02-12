CarWale
    Nissan India introduces Valentines program for Magnite customers

    Nissan India introduces Valentines program for Magnite customers

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nissan India introduces Valentines program for Magnite customers

    The Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV has turned around fortunes for the Japanese car manufacturer in India. The company accumulated 32,800 bookings in just 30 days. Depending on the variant, the Magnite commands a waiting period of up to 22 weeks. In an effort to retain potential customers, the company has announced the Valentines program starting on 14 February, wherein the company will host a lucky draw for customers who have booked the Magnite compact SUV and are yet to receive the delivery as on 12 February, 2021. The lucky draw will be held every 30 days for the next three months. 

    Every month 100 customers stand a chance to gain the following benefits –

    - One customer: 100 per cent cashback of ex-showroom price

    - Eight customers: Upgrade by one variant (conditions apply)

    - 25 customers: one-year extended warranty 

    - 66 customers: two-years/20,000km maintenance package 

    To further enhance the ownership experience, the Japanese car manufacturer has introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver convenient and quick service in just 90-minutes. Nissan customers may also book services and even check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance, available in over 1,500 cities. Additionally, Nissan has reportedly extended the service reach to its customers by conducting ‘Nissan Service Clinics’ in over 100 locations.

    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.56 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    All Nissan-Cars

