Mahindra Marazzo AMT details and specifications leaked ahead of launch

- The Mahindra Marazzo automatic variant will be offered in three trims

- The model will be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has been working on the automatic variant of the Marazzo MPV, test-mules of which were spotted testing in November 2020. Now, a leaked document reveals the specifications of the upcoming variant.

According to the leaked document shared on the web, the Mahindra Marazzo will get an AMT unit. This variant will be offered in three trims that include M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. Customers will also be able to choose from seven-seat and eight-seat versions.

Powering the Mahindra Marazzo AMT will be the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor is currently offered only with a six-speed manual unit. Reports suggest that Mahindra could also introduce the 1.5-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine with the model soon. This engine produces 161bhp and 280Nm of torque.

Image Source