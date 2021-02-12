Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant launched in India at Rs 11.67 lakh

- The Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant is the new base version in the range

- The variant is powered by a 120bhp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra has discreetly introduced a new base variant of the Scorpio in India, known as the S3 Plus. Priced at Rs 11.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), the S3 Plus variant of the SUV is positioned below the S5 variant.

The Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, although the motor has been detuned. The engine in this version produces 120bhp and 280Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual unit. All other variants are powered by the same engine while producing 140bhp and 319Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The new variant is offered in seven-seat and nine-seat options.

The new Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant comes equipped with features such as 17-inch silver-coloured steel wheels, black front and rear bumpers, vinyl seat upholstery, power windows, follow-me-home headlamps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and seat-belt reminders.

Compared to the S5 variant, the new version misses out on features like black-coloured steel wheels with wheel caps, fabric seat upholstery, foot-steps, auto door-locking function, as well as bigger bottle holders and cup holders. The company is also working on the 2021 Scorpio, details of which are available here.