    Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant launched in India at Rs 11.67 lakh

    Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant launched in India at Rs 11.67 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,679 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant launched in India at Rs 11.67 lakh

    - The Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant is the new base version in the range

    - The variant is powered by a 120bhp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

    Mahindra has discreetly introduced a new base variant of the Scorpio in India, known as the S3 Plus. Priced at Rs 11.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), the S3 Plus variant of the SUV is positioned below the S5 variant.

    The Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, although the motor has been detuned. The engine in this version produces 120bhp and 280Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual unit. All other variants are powered by the same engine while producing 140bhp and 319Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The new variant is offered in seven-seat and nine-seat options.

    The new Mahindra Scorpio S3 Plus variant comes equipped with features such as 17-inch silver-coloured steel wheels, black front and rear bumpers, vinyl seat upholstery, power windows, follow-me-home headlamps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, and seat-belt reminders.

    Compared to the S5 variant, the new version misses out on features like black-coloured steel wheels with wheel caps, fabric seat upholstery, foot-steps, auto door-locking function, as well as bigger bottle holders and cup holders. The company is also working on the 2021 Scorpio, details of which are available here.

    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    ₹ 12.72 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Scorpio
    • Mahindra Scorpio
    Loading...

