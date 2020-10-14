BMW M5 facelift spotted in India; launch likely soon

- BMW M5 facelift spotted near ARAI for testing purposes

- The model is powered by a 592bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor

BMW unveiled the facelifted version of the M5 in June this year and the model has now been spotted in India. New spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the model that was reportedly spotted near the ARAI premises in Pune, Maharashtra.

As seen in the spy images, the BMW M5 facelift has camouflage on the front and rear bumpers, trying to hide the updates it sports over its predecessor. As the model has already been revealed globally, we do know that the M5 LCI will feature reworked front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, smoked LED tail lights, new alloy wheels, and a carbon-fibre roof.

Inside, the new BMW M5 facelift will come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seventh-gen iDrive system, an M mode button, and an all-wheel-drive system with the option to switch to a rear-wheel-drive setup.

Under the hood of the upcoming BMW M5 facelift will be the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 592bhp and 750Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic unit handles the transmission duties. The model is also equipped with drive modes that include Comfort, Sport, Sport +, and a new Track mode.

Image Source