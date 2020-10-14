CarWale
    New-gen Force Gurkha spotted again ahead of launch this year

    New-gen Force Gurkha spotted again ahead of launch this year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New-gen Force Gurkha spotted again ahead of launch this year

    - Second-gen Force Gurkha spotted in red colour 

    - The model is expected to be powered by an 89bhp BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel mill

    Force Motors showcased the second-generation Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020. The model, which is scheduled to be launched in India later this year, has been spotted yet again, courtesy of new images shared on the web.

    As seen in the images, the next-gen Force Gurkha is identical to the model showcased at the biennial event earlier this year. While the model showcased was finished in a shade of orange, the test-mule here features a red paint job.

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Rear View

    Feature highlights of the 2020 Force Gurkha include circular LED DRLs, single slat grille, fog lights, fender-mounted turn indicators, snorkel, alloy wheels, roof rack, new tail lights, spare wheel mounted on the rear door, as well as new front and rear bumpers. Inside, the model is expected to receive a dual-tone theme, three-spoke steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, front power windows, circular AC vents, and an analogue instrument cluster.

    Under the hood of the all-new Force Gurkha will be a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be capable of producing 89bhp. This motor is likely to be paired to a five-speed manual unit, while a 4x4 system might make it to the list too. Upon launch, the next-gen Force Gurkha will rival the likes of the new Mahindra Thar.

