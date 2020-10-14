CarWale
    • Mahindra Scorpio top-end variants now get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,298 Views
    - Mahindra Scorpio S9 and S11 variants now get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    - Feature updates have been introduced without any additional cost 

    Back in April, Mahindra launched the BS6-compliant Scorpio in India in four variants – S5, S7, S9, and the S11. This time around, the popular utility vehicle manufacturer has updated the infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in the S9 and the S11 variants. Interestingly, these new features will be offered to the consumers without any additional price and is a part of regular product upgrade, to learn more about the existing features, click here. The driver can access the device via voice or steering mounted controls. 

    Visually, the BS6 version does not get considerable cosmetic updates and the changes are limited to the BS6 engine upgrade and feature additions. Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1500-2800rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

