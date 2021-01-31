CarWale
    BMW M5 CS breaks cover with 635bhp

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    165 Views
    - Most powerful M car till date

    - 0-100kmph in three seconds, top speed limited to 305kmph

    No one in their right mind said the current-gen M5 with its 616bhp of power was a slow car. But BMW had a promise to keep. So the Bavarian carmaker has delivered on its promise of giving us more CS models by slapping on the badge on its super saloon. Ladies and gentlemen, bowing in with 635bhp is the BMW M5 CS – the most powerful M car in the history.

    BMW M5 Left Side View

    Power bump from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 means the M5 CS can hit a 0-100kmph in just three seconds. Keep on the gas and 200kmph will arrive in 10.9 seconds. But the four-seater is electronically limited a top speed of 305kmph. In comparison, the M5 CS is 0.3 seconds quicker to a 100kmph than the Competition and lighter by a whopping 70 kilograms.

    BMW M5 Front Passenger Airbag

    Adorning the CS badge comes with aesthetic changes too. So the exclusive paint job includes a special Brands Hatch Grey metallic paint shade or you could spend some more and get yourself the exclusive BMW Individual matte paint finish in Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic, the last one is seen in the pictures here.

    BMW M5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Then there are those wheels – the 20-inch M-forged Y-spoke done in Gold Bronze that is contrasting to the body paint. Other garnishing includes CS badges all around, same bronze-finished grille, and yellow illumination for the Laser lights harking back to the BMW GT race cars. What’s more, the weight-saving measure comes from CFRP material used for the bonnet, front splitters, mirrors, spoilers, rear diffusers and some bits in the engine compartment like intake silencer and engine cover. With the M5 CS, customers also benefit from the standard fitment of a sonorous sports exhaust and M carbon-ceramic brakes, whose red brake callipers can also be opted in gold finish.

    BMW M5 Dashboard

    On the inside of the most powerful M car features M-specific bucket seats and only two individual passenger seats at the back done in black Merino leather with contrasting stitching in Mugello Red. The integral head restraints with illuminated M5 logos for the front seats have the legendary Nurburgring circuit etched out. What’s given is the Alcantara treatment on steering wheel, carbon fibre for paddle shifters and CS badges wherever your eyes can wander off.

    BMW M5 Front View

    Deliveries for the BMW M5 CS are slated for Spring 2021. Given its limited production run, India debut is unlikely, but that shouldn’t stop someone who can afford one from getting one.

    BMW M5 Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW M5 Image
    BMW M5
    ₹ 1.55 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
