Turbo petrol spec comparison – Nissan Magnite XL Vs Tata Altroz XT

Back in December 2020, Nissan launched the Magnite compact SUV with a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option. The Magnite XL turbo petrol variant is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.99 lakh, and has instantly emerged as a popular choice in the segment. On the other hand we have the premium hatchback from Tata Motors, the Altroz with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine option. The Tata Altroz XT i-Turbo is offered at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Read below to learn more about the key differences in their respective base variants offering a Turbo petrol engine option.

Engine

The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre HRAO Turbo engine that produces 97bhp at 5,000rpmand 160Nm of torque between 2,800-3,600rpm with a five-speed manual transmission, while the CVT variant generates 152Nm of torque between 2,200-4,400rpm.

The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-Turbo, three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500 to 5,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The turbo engine gets a City and Sport mode for customers seeking a quicker response.

Features

Except for the Turbo badging at the rear, the Nissan Magnite XL Turbo does not get any key visual highlight as compared to the regular petrol variant. The compact SUV offers side turn indicators on the ORVMs, while the CVT variant additionally offers chrome outside door handles. The standard feature list includes four speakers, Auto AC, electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs, steering wheel audio control and telephone connectivity, and driver side up/down power window with anti-pinch safety. As compared to the manual variant, the CVT variant additionally offers push-button start/stop, rear centre armrest with mobile holder, and more.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo XT does not get any cosmetic update to distinguish it from the regular petrol model, except for a ‘i-Turbo’ badge at the rear. The feature list includes rear parking assist with camera, push button start/stop, idle start/stop, cruise control, LED DRLs, 15-litre cooled glove box, front fog lamps, follow-me-home headlamps, fully automatic climate control, and perimetric alarm system.

Safety

Apart from the dual front airbags and ABS with EBD, the Nissan Magnite XL variant additionally offers Isofix, speed-sensing door locks, impact sensing unlock, anti-theft alarm, hill start assist, traction control system, remote keyless entry, hydraulic brake assist, i-key, and central door lock with the driver side switch. The Nissan Magnite has scored four-star Global NCAP safety rating.

The Tata Altroz is the only vehicle in the segment with a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Apart from dual airbags in the front and ABS with EBD, the Altroz XT variant additionally comes with automatic door re-locking (if no entry for 30-seconds), key lockout protection, impact sensing auto door unlock, electric power assisted collapsible steering, and front seat belt with load limiter.

Conclusion

Both the cars on our comparison list are from different body styles with their own set of pros and cons. In terms of power figures, the Tata Altroz i-Turbo takes a lead by a fair margin. However, the Nissan Magnite provides added convenience with a refined CVT option. In terms of safety, the Altroz gets a five-star safety rating, while the Magnite is not too far behind with a four-star safety rating. Both the cars are a good choice in their respective segments, therefore potential customers may opt for either one of them based on their requirements or individual preferences.