Tata Safari displayed in showrooms ahead of official launch next month

- Will be offered in six trims and three exterior palettes

- To feature six and seven-seat layout

Tata Motors unveiled the all-new Safari earlier this week and is gearing up to officially launch and announce the price of the three-row SUV in the coming week. The test-drive and bookings will commence from 4 February. Ahead of its launch, select dealers have begun displaying the model in their showrooms.

The Safari has managed to create a buzz amongst the Indian car buyers and will hopefully alarm its competitors as well post its launch. Essentially based on the five-seat Harrier, the Safari measures about 63mm more than the Harrier at 4,661mm length accommodating the third-row passengers. To read the complete specifications of the Safari, click here. Another addition to the Safari is the option of captain seats or bench-type seat for the second-row passengers. The stepped-up roof, panoramic sunroof, tri-arrow front grille finished in chrome, and 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels add to the overall appeal of the SUV.

On the inside, the spaciousness of the cabin is uplifted with the use of light Oyster White and Ashwood colour scheme. It is equipped with an 8.8.-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven-inch digital driver’s display, nine-speaker JBL sound system, ambient lighting, six-way powered driver seat, and the brand’s newly introduced connected technology called iRA.

On the safety front, the Safari gets loaded with hill descent control, six airbags, ISOFIX anchor points, corner stability control, and perimetric alarm system, to name a few. Being an SUV, it also gets ESP based terrain response modes – Normal, Rough, and Wet for sailing through challenging surfaces.

The variants will include XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. You can read the list of the variant-wise features here. The Safari will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. When launched in the coming weeks, we expect the Indian car manufacturer to price the Safari between Rs 18-23 lakh price bracket.

