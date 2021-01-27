New Tata Safari: Variants explained

Tata Motors will launch the new Safari seven-seat SUV in India next month. The company unveiled the production-ready version of the model earlier this week, with bookings set to begin on 4 February, 2021.

Propelling the 2021 Tata Safari will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. To read all the technical specifications of the SUV, click here.

The new Tata Safari will be offered in three colours that include Orcus White, Royal Blue, and Daytona Grey. Customers can choose from six variants such as XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Tata Safari XE (seven-seats)

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Projector headlamps

Dual airbags

ESP

Hill hold control

Traction control

Roll-over mitigation

Corner stability control

Brake disc wiping

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Power windows

All disc brakes

Second-row seats with 60:40 split function

Third-row AC and AC vents

Third-row seats with 50:50 split function

Smart charger in second-row and third-row

Roof rails

Boss mode

Tata Safari XM/XMA (seven-seats)

Drive modes (City, Eco, and Sport)

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Four speakers and two tweeters

Steering-mounted controls

Follow-me-home headlamps

Fog lamps

Rear parking sensor with display

Rear wiper washer

Remote central locking

Height-adjustable driver seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tata Safari XT (seven-seats)

Soft-touch dashboard

Four speakers and four tweeters

Automatic climate control

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rear arm-rest with cupholders

Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

Push-button start

Mood lighting

18-inch alloy wheels

TPMS

Auto-dimming IRVM

iRA connected car technology

Reverse parking camera

Cruise control

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Tata Safari XT+ (seven-seats)

Panoramic sunroof

Tata Safari XZ/XZA (seven-seats)

Xenon HID projector headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

White interior colour theme, leather upholstery, and door pad inserts

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob

Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

JBL sourced nine-speaker music system (four speakers, four tweeters, and one sub-woofer) with amplifier

Shark-fin antenna

Seven-inch coloured MID

Six airbags

Hill descent control

Six-way electrically adjustable driver seat

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function

18-inch machined alloy wheels

Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ (six-seats/seven-seats)

Panoramic sunroof