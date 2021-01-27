CarWale
    New Tata Safari: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Tata Safari: Variants explained

    Tata Motors will launch the new Safari seven-seat SUV in India next month. The company unveiled the production-ready version of the model earlier this week, with bookings set to begin on 4 February, 2021.

    Propelling the 2021 Tata Safari will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. To read all the technical specifications of the SUV, click here.

    The new Tata Safari will be offered in three colours that include Orcus White, Royal Blue, and Daytona Grey. Customers can choose from six variants such as XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Tata Safari XE (seven-seats)

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Projector headlamps

    Dual airbags

    ESP

    Hill hold control

    Traction control

    Roll-over mitigation

    Corner stability control

    Brake disc wiping

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Power windows

    All disc brakes

    Second-row seats with 60:40 split function

    Third-row AC and AC vents

    Third-row seats with 50:50 split function

    Smart charger in second-row and third-row

    Roof rails

    Boss mode

    Tata Safari XM/XMA (seven-seats)

    Drive modes (City, Eco, and Sport)

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Fog lamps

    Rear parking sensor with display

    Rear wiper washer

    Remote central locking

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Tata Safari XT (seven-seats)

    Soft-touch dashboard

    Four speakers and four tweeters

    Automatic climate control

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Automatic headlamps

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Rear arm-rest with cupholders

    Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

    Push-button start

    Mood lighting

    18-inch alloy wheels

    TPMS

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    iRA connected car technology

    Reverse parking camera

    Cruise control

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Tata Safari XT+ (seven-seats)

    Panoramic sunroof

    Tata Safari XZ/XZA (seven-seats)

    Xenon HID projector headlamps

    Front fog lamps with cornering function

    White interior colour theme, leather upholstery, and door pad inserts

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob

    Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)

    8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    JBL sourced nine-speaker music system (four speakers, four tweeters, and one sub-woofer) with amplifier

    Shark-fin antenna

    Seven-inch coloured MID

    Six airbags

    Hill descent control

    Six-way electrically adjustable driver seat

    Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function

    18-inch machined alloy wheels

    Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ (six-seats/seven-seats)

    Panoramic sunroof

