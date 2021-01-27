New Tata Safari: Variants explained

Tata Motors will launch the new Safari seven-seat SUV in India next month. The company unveiled the production-ready version of the model earlier this week, with bookings set to begin on 4 February, 2021.
Propelling the 2021 Tata Safari will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. To read all the technical specifications of the SUV, click here.
The new Tata Safari will be offered in three colours that include Orcus White, Royal Blue, and Daytona Grey. Customers can choose from six variants such as XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Tata Safari XE (seven-seats)
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Projector headlamps
Dual airbags
ESP
Hill hold control
Traction control
Roll-over mitigation
Corner stability control
Brake disc wiping
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Power windows
All disc brakes
Second-row seats with 60:40 split function
Third-row AC and AC vents
Third-row seats with 50:50 split function
Smart charger in second-row and third-row
Roof rails
Boss mode
Tata Safari XM/XMA (seven-seats)
Drive modes (City, Eco, and Sport)
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and two tweeters
Steering-mounted controls
Follow-me-home headlamps
Fog lamps
Rear parking sensor with display
Rear wiper washer
Remote central locking
Height-adjustable driver seat
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Tata Safari XT (seven-seats)
Soft-touch dashboard
Four speakers and four tweeters
Automatic climate control
Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Rear arm-rest with cupholders
Height-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
Push-button start
Mood lighting
18-inch alloy wheels
TPMS
Auto-dimming IRVM
iRA connected car technology
Reverse parking camera
Cruise control
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Tata Safari XT+ (seven-seats)
Panoramic sunroof
Tata Safari XZ/XZA (seven-seats)
Xenon HID projector headlamps
Front fog lamps with cornering function
White interior colour theme, leather upholstery, and door pad inserts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob
Terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, and Wet)
8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
JBL sourced nine-speaker music system (four speakers, four tweeters, and one sub-woofer) with amplifier
Shark-fin antenna
Seven-inch coloured MID
Six airbags
Hill descent control
Six-way electrically adjustable driver seat
Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto-hold function
18-inch machined alloy wheels
Tata Safari XZ+/XZA+ (six-seats/seven-seats)
Panoramic sunroof