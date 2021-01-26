CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,400 Views
    New Tata Safari specifications revealed; to be launched in India next month

    - The 2021 Tata Safari was unveiled earlier today

    - Bookings for the model will commence on 4 February, 2021

    Tata Motors unveiled the all-new Safari earlier today, ahead of its launch that will take place in February 2021. Bookings for the model, which was showcased as the Gravitas during the Auto Expo 2020 last year, will begin on 4 February, 2021.

    Powering the 2021 Tata Safari will the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine from the Harrier that produces 170bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Customers can choose from six-seat and seven-seat versions in three colours that include Royal Blue, Daytona Grey, and Orcus White.

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    Dimension wise, the new Tata Safari measures 4,661mm in length, 1,894mm in width, and 1,786mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,741mm. The model features disc brakes at the front and rear, tips the scales with a kerb weight of 1,825kgs, and has a fuel tank capacity of 50 litres. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/60 tyres while the spare tyre is a 16-inch unit with a 235/70 tyre. To know more about the Safari, click here.

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tata
    • Safari
    • Tata Safari
