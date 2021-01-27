Hyundai Kona N confirmed

- First SUV to join the N family

- 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to an N-specific DCT

Hyundai has officially teased the next member of its high-performance N range and it will be the Kona N – the first high-performance SUV for the Korean carmaker. Seen in a short teaser video, the souped-up Kona appears to wear the customary attire while hiding some serious firepower under the skin.

Although power output is yet to be revealed we now know that under the hood of the Kona N will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which will be paired to an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission of N specification. Being a fully-blown N and not just a sticker-job work, the Kona N will also have enough hardware to back its ‘performance SUV’ claim. This will include launch control and sports exhausts amongst many yet unnamed equipment.

If rumours are to be believed, the Kona N will make close to 300bhp and around 400Nm of twisting force from its four-cylinder gasoline engine. It will be restricted to be an FWD, but there will be a clever electronically-controlled limited-slip differential to take care of the powers going to the tarmac. Other hardware should be borrowed from the i30 N – both inside and out.

Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N brand management and motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company, commenting on the teaser, said, “As a ‘hot SUV’, it (Kona N) will have plenty of versatility as well as the driving pleasure like any other N vehicle. Enthusiasts will enjoy taking this car anywhere; from the road to the track.”

After the Veloster, i30 and the more recent i20, the Kona will spruce up the N line-up furthermore. And we could expect many more SUVs with Hyundai badge to join the fray in the coming years. Official reveal date of the Kona N is yet to be announced. So stay tuned.