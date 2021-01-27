CarWale
    • 2021 Jeep Compass launched in India at Rs 16.99 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Offered in one petrol and one diesel engine

    - Available across four trims and 11 variants. 

    FCA India has launched the new Jeep Compass in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi). The Compass will be available across four trims, 11 variants, two powertrains, and seven exterior colour shades. The bookings for the mid-size SUV had already commenced earlier in the month and the model was slated to arrive at the showrooms in the last week of January. 

    Jeep Compass Right Front Three Quarter

    Customers can choose from four trim options – Sport, Longitude(O), Limited (O), and a new S trim. A special limited 80th Anniversary edition has also be introduced alongside the four trims. The paint schemes available are Galaxy Blue, Techno Green, Bright White, Magnesio Grey, Brilliant Black, Exotic Red, and Minimal Grey. The test-drive and deliveries of the Compass is slated to begin from 2 February 2021.

    Visually, the Jeep Compass has subtle exterior updates over the previous model. It retains the signature seven-case front grille with chrome inserts and LED headlamps along with integrated LED DRLs on both the sides. The lower portion houses the LED fog lamps, centre-placed air intakes, and a faux plate finished in silver. The only noticeable change on the side are the new five-spoke two-tone alloy wheels while the square-shaped wheel arches with plastic cladding, roof rails, and shark fin antenna have been carried over. 

    Jeep Compass 2021 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Inside, the cabin of the Compass has been completely revamped and is at par with its competitors. The free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by FCA’s UConnect 5 is now Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel commands the 10.2-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The front seats are now ventilated and have eight-way power adjustment with memory function. Other highlights of the cabin include wireless smartphone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, ambient foot lights, and a 360-degree camera setup. 

    Jeep Compass 2021 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2021 Compass also rates high on safety and is equipped with over 60 plus active and passive safety features such as six airbags, rain brake support, hill hold and descent control, electronic roll mitigation, and brake lock differential amongst others. 

    The powertrain options on the Compass continues to remain same with BS compliant 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The former makes 160bhp/250Nm torque and is paired to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox while the latter churns out 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission. There are multiple terrain modes which can be selected between Sand / Mud, Snow, and Auto. The diesel also comes with a 4x4 drive configuration with an automatic gearbox.

    The ex-showroom variant-wise prices of the 2021 Jeep Compass are as follows - 

    1.4-litre Multiair Petrol

    Sport MT - Rs 16.99 lakh

    Sport DCT - Rs 19.49 lakh

    Longitude (O) DCT - Rs 21.29 lakh

    Limited (O) DCT - Rs 23.29 lakh

    S DCT - Rs 25.29 lakh

    80th Anniversary Limited Edition DCT - Rs 23.76 lakh

    2.0-litre Multijet Diesel

    Sport MT - Rs 18.69

    Longitude (O) MT - Rs 20.49 lakh

    Limited (O) MT - Rs 22.49 lakh

    Limited (O) 4x4 AT - Rs 26.29 lakh

    S MT - Rs 24.49 lakh

    S 4x4 AT - Rs 28.29 lakh

    80th Anniversary Limited Edition MT - Rs 22.96 lakh

    80th Anniversary Limited Edition 4x4 AT - Rs 26.76 lakh

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Compass 2021
    • Jeep Compass 2021
    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.90 Lakh
