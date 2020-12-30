CarWale
    New 626bhp BMW M5 CS teased ahead of debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    751 Views
    - 2021 BMW M5 CS to produce 626bhp

    - The model will be 70 kgs lighter than the M5 Competition

    BMW has shared a teaser video of the all-new M5 CS ahead of its unveil that is scheduled to take place early next year. The teaser video reveals a few features of the model, while Markus Flasch, CEO of the BMW M division gives us some juicy details.

    BMW M5 Headlight

    According to Flasch, the new BMW M5 CS, which is based on the M5 Competition, will produce 626bhp, which is 10bhp more than the latter. Couple that with a weight loss of 70kgs, and the model will be fairly faster than the ‘vanilla’ M5.

    BMW M5 Wheel

    The teaser video of the upcoming BMW M5 CS also gives us a peek at the feature highlights of the model, a few of which include a blacked-out grille with gold-bronze aluminium surrounds, forged aluminium wheels in gold bronze, carbon-ceramic brakes (exclusive to the model), red brake calipers, and the motorsport-derived yellow headlamps. Details regarding the interiors are scarce at the moment, although the carbon-bucket seats from the M3 and M4 siblings and a true four-seater format, as quoted by Flasch, are confirmed.

    BMW M5 Image
    BMW M5
    ₹ 1.55 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
