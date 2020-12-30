CarWale
    • Skoda to replace Rapid with a bigger sedan in 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    1,368 Views
    - Rapid to be succeeded with a new bigger model

    - Expected to launch by the end of 2021

    The Skoda Rapid which is long due for an update will not be getting a generation makeover in 2021 for the Indian market. Instead, the sedan will be replaced by a new bigger model which will be based on the India-specific MQB AO IN architecture shared by Volkswagen and Skoda. 

    A recent tweet by Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd., read, “We will not have a new Rapid for India. At the end of next year we will launch a new bigger sedan based on the new MQB AO platform.” 

    The new sedan will be equipped with the same TSI petrol engine as seen on the other cars in the current line-up. Notably, there will be no diesel engine on offer. Also, it is likely to be introduced by the end of the next year. The current generation is powered by the 1.0-litre TSI motor with manual and automatic transmission. Recently, the base Rider variant was removed from the official website and is now available in five trims namely – Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. The price of the Rapid starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Skoda is likely to launch the upcoming Vision IN Concept SUV in mid-2021 while the official name could be revealed by the Czech car-maker in the coming months. Following the launch of Vision IN will be the Octavia and the Kodiaq with new BS6 compliant engines. Until then, the Rapid will have to soldier ahead with the current design and specifications. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.30 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.37 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.83 Lakh
