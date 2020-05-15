BMW M5 facelift spotted; expected in 2020

- Will work as a mid-cycle facelift for the 5-Series

- A new M5 CS variant reportedly powered by a new V8 motor

Our spy photographers stationed at the Nurburgring were able to spot the facelifted prototype of the BMW M5.

As BMW is already known to be working on a mid-cycle facelift for the 5-Series, engineers will rightfully lend those updates to the M5 too. As from the images, one can spot the restyled nose and rear section which sports the new headlamps, a tweaked grille and the refreshed tail lamps.

Sources report that BMW is also expected to add a new M5 CS to the M5 range which is currently made up of the regular and the ‘Competition’ variant. Reports claim that this new M5 CS was spied earlier with distinctive aerodynamic modifications to the body.

So far, BMW hasn’t revealed any engine details, but it looks as though the current 4.4-litre V8 powertrain will do duty in the upcoming facelift too. Meanwhile, there are also rumours about the new M5 CS variant being powered by a new V8 motor. But we’ll just have to wait for that.

The facelifted BMW M5 is expected to be unveiled alongside the regular 5 Series facelift in the coming weeks, before going on to hit roads worldwide. So stay tuned to CarWale for more information in the days to come.