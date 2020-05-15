Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • BS6 Datsun GO and GO+ launched: Why should you buy?

BS6 Datsun GO and GO+ launched: Why should you buy?

May 15, 2020, 11:26 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
784 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Datsun GO and GO+ launched: Why should you buy?

Datsun has launched the BS6 compliant version of its five-seater and seven-seater cars, namely the GO and the GO+ in India. The BS6 Datsun Go and the GO+ are available in seven variants - D, A, A(O), T, T(O), T CVT, T(O) CVT. The cars are available in six-colour options - ruby red, bronze grey, amber orange, crystal silver, vivid blue, and opal white.

What’s good?

Both the cars, the GO and the GO+ are available in manual and CVT options. As compared to the AMT transmission offered by its competitors, the CVT offers smoother gear shifts without lags, better hill driving experience and low engine noise. The cars get a ‘sports mode’ that offers a mild boost in performance. The feature list includes seven-inch smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, and reverse parking assist.

What’s not so good?

The D, A and the A(O) miss out on features like vehicle dynamic control, dual-tone wheel covers, analogue tachometer, digital clock, music system and more. The base variant does not get electrically operated power steering. The D and the A variants also miss out on essentials like AC with heater and other set of features. 

Best variant to buy

The T(O) is a good choice for those seeking a manual transmission, while the  T(O) CVT is a good option for those looking out for an automatic. In addition to all the features from the lower variants, these two variants additionally offer LED DRLs and R14 diamond cut alloy wheels. The automatic version, however, does not get features like the 3D graphical blue ring, trip computer MID, battery saver and follow-me-home headlamps.  

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre, three-cylinder 

Five-speed manual - 67bhp at 5,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,000rpm

CVT - 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,400rpm.

Did you know?

The Go+ MT has an ARAI efficiency of 19.02kmpl while the Go+ CVT has ARAI fuel efficiency of 18.57kmpl.

  • Datsun
  • Datsun GO
  • GO
  • GO+
  • Datsun GO+
Datsun GO+ Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.14 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4.74 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.04 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.75 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.95 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.78 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.75 Lakh onwards

