BMW updates its international line-up for MY2021

- Entire product portfolio gets a revamp in some way or the other

- India line-up too will benefit from the same

BMW has revamped its entire product line-up for 2021 with many models getting either new drive variants, special features and equipment, or additional exterior and interior design options. These MY 2021 changes will first rollout for the international markets from July. And we expect similar benefits to be passed on to the models which are sold in India as well.

Apart from the introduction of the M4 Convertible, the standard 4 Series Convertible is also introduced sharing its powertrain – the 430i xDrive and 430d – with the 4 Coupe. And the standard 3 Series and 4 Series will get additional exterior colours – BMW Individual Aventurin Red metallic – and new seat upholstery as well. Similarly, even the 1 Series hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe will get newer exterior colours while their top-spec variants will benefit from Lane Departure Warning with additional functions.

Moving to the 5 Series, there will be optional four-zone automatic climate control including a nanoparticle filter. This will also be an option for the 6 Series Gran Turismo and M5 buyers. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid models of the 5 Series Touring can now be fitted with 19-inch light-alloy wheels. The electrified version of the 5 Series, 7 Series and the X5 will also feature a new ‘electrified by i’ sticker and blue hue BMW logo to make them recognisable as hybrids. Meanwhile, the X5 PHEV will roll out on FSC-certified natural rubber tyres (more details here).

In terms of practicality, the 1 Series gets a smart luggage compartment function thus increasing the storage by around 40 litres. On the other hand, the 6 Series GT will see the addition of new M multifunctional seats for the front row. And the X6 will be painted in new Piemont Red metallic with new standard equipment in the form of M anthracite roof liner.

Of the aforementioned line-up only the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 6 Series GT and the X6 are available on sale in India with the updated 5 Series (and M5) expected to make their way soon. And it’s likely that the MY2021 changes will also benefit the India line-up soon.