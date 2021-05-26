CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW updates its international line-up for MY2021

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,212 Views
    BMW updates its international line-up for MY2021

    -         Entire product portfolio gets a revamp in some way or the other

    -         India line-up too will benefit from the same

    BMW has revamped its entire product line-up for 2021 with many models getting either new drive variants, special features and equipment, or additional exterior and interior design options. These MY 2021 changes will first rollout for the international markets from July. And we expect similar benefits to be passed on to the models which are sold in India as well. 

    Apart from the introduction of the M4 Convertible, the standard 4 Series Convertible is also introduced sharing its powertrain – the 430i xDrive and 430d – with the 4 Coupe. And the standard 3 Series and 4 Series will get additional exterior colours – BMW Individual Aventurin Red metallic – and new seat upholstery as well. Similarly, even the 1 Series hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe will get newer exterior colours while their top-spec variants will benefit from Lane Departure Warning with additional functions.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Moving to the 5 Series, there will be optional four-zone automatic climate control including a nanoparticle filter. This will also be an option for the 6 Series Gran Turismo and M5 buyers. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid models of the 5 Series Touring can now be fitted with 19-inch light-alloy wheels. The electrified version of the 5 Series, 7 Series and the X5 will also feature a new ‘electrified by i’ sticker and blue hue BMW logo to make them recognisable as hybrids. Meanwhile, the X5 PHEV will roll out on FSC-certified natural rubber tyres (more details here).

    In terms of practicality, the 1 Series gets a smart luggage compartment function thus increasing the storage by around 40 litres. On the other hand, the 6 Series GT will see the addition of new M multifunctional seats for the front row. And the X6 will be painted in new Piemont Red metallic with new standard equipment in the form of M anthracite roof liner.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Of the aforementioned line-up only the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 6 Series GT and the X6 are available on sale in India with the updated 5 Series (and M5) expected to make their way soon. And it’s likely that the MY2021 changes will also benefit the India line-up soon. 

    BMW 3 Series Image
    BMW 3 Series
    ₹ 43.58 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched: Top-eight highlights
     Next 
    New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser: What we know so far

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.46 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 3 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 52.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 55.68 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 49.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 51.95 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 52.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 53.66 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 48.96 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 49.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW updates its international line-up for MY2021