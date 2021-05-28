CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW India announces extension of service and warranty validity till 30 June, 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    97 Views
    BMW India announces extension of service and warranty validity till 30 June, 2021

    - Applicable to all BMW and Mini vehicles

    - BMW offers a wide range of service and repair packages 

    BMW Group India has announced an extension of dealer warranty and service/repair inclusive packages for all BMW and Mini customers till 30 June, 2021. All vehicle owners whose warranty, service, and repair packages are due to expire between 31 March, 2021 to 29 June, 2021 are eligible for the benefit. 

    The Bavarian carmaker offers three types of ‘Service Inclusive’ packages – Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic, and Service Inclusive Plus. The ambit of covered services differs under each plan. These programs can be availed from 3 years/40,000kms and is extendable to 10 years/2,00,000kms. 

    The Oil Service Inclusive is the most basic plan that covers only oil services for the car and is designed for customers with low usage. Meanwhile, the Service Inclusive Basic package includes vehicle check, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel, filter, micro filter, spark plugs, and brake fluid. The apex Plus service takes care of all parts that are prone to normal wear and tear. This covers brake pads, wiper blades, brake discs, and clutch. 

    Customers with lapsed validity can renew or extend the Service Inclusive package up to 15 months by paying the differential amount.

    In the Repair Inclusive plan, the standard warranty on the vehicle can be increased over the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage up to a period of 6 years. In case of change ownership, all the service and repair benefits can easily be transferred to the subsequent owner. 

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “At BMW Group, we stand together – because that is our culture and a strong value system which has always stood the test of time. We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and MINI vehicles during this unprecedented time. With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road.”

    BMW X1 Image
    BMW X1
    ₹ 38.46 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Five-door Mahindra Thar: What we know so far?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.46 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X1 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 46.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 49.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 43.98 Lakh
    Pune₹ 45.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 46.33 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 43.43 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 47.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 43.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 43.63 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW India announces extension of service and warranty validity till 30 June, 2021