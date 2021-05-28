BMW India announces extension of service and warranty validity till 30 June, 2021

- Applicable to all BMW and Mini vehicles

BMW Group India has announced an extension of dealer warranty and service/repair inclusive packages for all BMW and Mini customers till 30 June, 2021. All vehicle owners whose warranty, service, and repair packages are due to expire between 31 March, 2021 to 29 June, 2021 are eligible for the benefit.

The Bavarian carmaker offers three types of ‘Service Inclusive’ packages – Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic, and Service Inclusive Plus. The ambit of covered services differs under each plan. These programs can be availed from 3 years/40,000kms and is extendable to 10 years/2,00,000kms.

The Oil Service Inclusive is the most basic plan that covers only oil services for the car and is designed for customers with low usage. Meanwhile, the Service Inclusive Basic package includes vehicle check, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel, filter, micro filter, spark plugs, and brake fluid. The apex Plus service takes care of all parts that are prone to normal wear and tear. This covers brake pads, wiper blades, brake discs, and clutch.

Customers with lapsed validity can renew or extend the Service Inclusive package up to 15 months by paying the differential amount.

In the Repair Inclusive plan, the standard warranty on the vehicle can be increased over the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage up to a period of 6 years. In case of change ownership, all the service and repair benefits can easily be transferred to the subsequent owner.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “At BMW Group, we stand together – because that is our culture and a strong value system which has always stood the test of time. We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and MINI vehicles during this unprecedented time. With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road.”