Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MSMEs benefit under economic relief package announced by India’s finance minister

MSMEs benefit under economic relief package announced by India’s finance minister

May 15, 2020, 01:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
809 Views
Write a comment
MSMEs benefit under economic relief package announced by India’s finance minister

- Measures announced to revive the economy 

- The economic package is based around the ‘self-reliant India campaign’

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced measures to revive the heavily affected Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The measures are a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The economic package announced by the government is based around the ‘self-reliant India campaign’ to revive the economy that come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The MSMEs contribute 6.11 per cent of the country’s manufacturing GDP. Moreover, the MSMEs also play an important role in India’s automotive component manufacturing. Under the scheme, the MSMEs have been offered collateral free loan from banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) may constitute up to 20 per cent of the entire outstanding credit as on 29 February. The borrowers with a 100 crore turnover and outstanding amount of up to 25 crore are eligible for the loan for a tenure of four years. The move will help MSMEs resume business and safeguard jobs. A moratorium of one year is also available on payment of principal repayment.

The finance minister has provisioned Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt. Even the non-performing MSMEs are included under this scheme. To expand the capacity of viable business prospects, the government has offered funds with a corpus of Rs 50,000 crore.

The government’s newly defined parameters to be constituted as MSME, are as follows -

- Micro enterprises can have investment up to a crore and turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.

- Small enterprises can have investment up to 10 crore and turnover of up to Rs 50 crore.

- Medium enterprises can have investment of up to 20 crore and turnover of not more than Rs 100 crore.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

534 Likes
77555 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

243 Likes
198392 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in