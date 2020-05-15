Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Superformance MKIII R Cobra is the coolest resto-mod you will see

Superformance MKIII R Cobra is the coolest resto-mod you will see

May 15, 2020, 02:47 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
267 Views
Write a comment
Superformance MKIII R Cobra is the coolest resto-mod you will see

- Gets all the safety features of a modern car

- Range of engines to choose from  

Superformance, the American company that distributes complete rolling chassis and continuation race cars has just unveiled its latest beast, the MKIII Cobra. Built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., the MKIII R is based on the 1965 Cobra, but with some modern styling touches and updated mechanical components. 

While it looks every bit the classic Cobra, the body sits on a steel ladder frame made from 2x4 rectangular tubing and large-diameter outriggers, according to Superformance. It incorporates crumple zones, door hinges, and pickup points for the steering column and windshield.

To get around federal regulations, Superformance sells its cars without engines. Customers can get separate installation kits for Ford crate engines of various capacity. Gearbox options include a Tremec 5-speed or Ford Top Loader 4-speed manual transmissions.

The Cobra is a hugely popular classic car and with prices for the original’s soaring to sky-high levels, there are multiple companies, including Shelby American itself offering reproductions of the classic sports car. 

  • Superformance
  • Cobra Shelby Cobra
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113166 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in