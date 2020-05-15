Superformance MKIII R Cobra is the coolest resto-mod you will see

- Gets all the safety features of a modern car

- Range of engines to choose from

Superformance, the American company that distributes complete rolling chassis and continuation race cars has just unveiled its latest beast, the MKIII Cobra. Built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., the MKIII R is based on the 1965 Cobra, but with some modern styling touches and updated mechanical components.

While it looks every bit the classic Cobra, the body sits on a steel ladder frame made from 2x4 rectangular tubing and large-diameter outriggers, according to Superformance. It incorporates crumple zones, door hinges, and pickup points for the steering column and windshield.

To get around federal regulations, Superformance sells its cars without engines. Customers can get separate installation kits for Ford crate engines of various capacity. Gearbox options include a Tremec 5-speed or Ford Top Loader 4-speed manual transmissions.

The Cobra is a hugely popular classic car and with prices for the original’s soaring to sky-high levels, there are multiple companies, including Shelby American itself offering reproductions of the classic sports car.