    Nissan Motor India and Nippon Paint sign deal for exclusive supply of paints

    Nissan Motor India and Nippon Paint sign deal for exclusive supply of paints

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    Nissan Motor India and Nippon Paint sign deal for exclusive supply of paints

    - Nax-Premila range of paint to be supplied under the agreed collaboration

    - The alliance is signed for a period of three years

    Nissan Motor India enters into a three-year partnership contract with Nippon Paint India for the supply of paints to its dealer network across the country. The deal is effective under the unique ‘Drop Shipment Model’ where the products will be utilised by the car-manufacturer for body shop operations. The product range will progressively be made available for all the dealers pan-India. 

    Under this partnership, Nippon Paint India will provide the Nax-Premila range of paints to Nissan’s dealers. Nax-Premila is a solvent-borne paint system with high quality and cost-efficient paint repair technology and superior colour matching capability, says Nippon Paint India. 

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    Mr. Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India Automotive Refinish said,“At Nippon Paint India, we provide innovative paint and coating products & services with a focus to drive win:win and a healthy business for the long term. We have been proactively working with Nissan in India for past several years and our new exclusive partnership will help us reach out to the entire Nissan dealer network across the length and breadth of the country. Ultimately this will result in improved body shop operations, product quality and value that will benefit Nissan dealers and customers.” 

    “It is our constant endeavor to offer excellent service and products to our customers, this partnership will enhance customer experience with standardization of bodyshop process. Our exclusive tie-up with renowned Japanese brand Nippon Paint India will ensure paint supplies at standardized rates through our unique Drop shipment model for our dealership.” Said Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

