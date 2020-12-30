Production-ready Tata Gravitas likely to be unveiled on 26 January, 2021

- Tata Motors could unveil the seven-seat Gravitas SUV next month

- The model will be powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

Last week, spy images shared on the web revealed a production-ready unit of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, hinting that the launch might take place soon. Now, the model is expected be unveiled on 26 January, 2021.

Tata Motors is likely to launch the Harrier-based seven-seat Gravitas in Q1 2021. Showcased earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020, the model will rival the MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500 in India.

Under the hood, the new Tata Gravitas will source power from the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as seen in its sibling, the Harrier. This motor is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Feature-wise, the 2021 Tata Gravitas is expected to come equipped with an electronic parking brake, new posterior design, LED tail lights, a stepped roof, a raked rear-windshield, Gravitas letter on the boot-lid, new alloy wheels, electronic parking brake, sunroof, and ivory-coloured interiors.