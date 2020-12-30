Volkswagen Virtus begins testing in India

- Volkswagen Virtus could be testing under the MQB-AO-IN platform

- The model will become the successor to the Vento sedan

Volkswagen has commenced testing the Virtus sedan in the country as is evident from the new spy images shared on the web. An uncamouflaged test-mule of the model was spotted in Pune, Maharashtra, hinting at what the manufacturer could have in store for the Indian market.

Unveiled back in 2017 for the South American market, the Volkswagen Virtus sedan is based on the MQB-AO platform. The company is expected to launch the successor to the Vento sedan in India, although it is expected to be based on the localised MQB-AO-IN platform. The brand could be testing this very platform and new components under the body-shell of the Virtus. This platform will also underpin the new sedan from Skoda that will be positioned above the outgoing Rapid, and you can read all about it here.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the successor to the Volkswagen Vento are unknown at the moment, although it could be offered with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine as standard, while a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor could be available in higher variants. A six-speed manual unit might be standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit could take care of duties on the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants, respectively.

