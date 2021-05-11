Discounts up to Rs 45,000 on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in May 2021

- Polo GT gets offered with maximum discount

- No offers on the recently launched T-Roc

Volkswagen India has rolled out several discount benefits on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan. Both the models can be had with offers such as cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty bonus. We have detailed the model-wise offers below.

The Volkswagen Polo can be had in four trims – Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT. The Trendline variant is offered with the 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine while the Highline Plus and GT get the powerful 1.0-litre TSI. The Comfortline is the only variant that gets the best of both the worlds. All the variants are available with an exchange and loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The GT TSI gets an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, the elder sibling, Vento is offered in three variants – Comfortline, Highline, and Highline Plus. The 1.0-litre TSI engine is standard across all the trims. This month, the sedan can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000.

There are no benefits on the recently launched T-Roc. The SUV is priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can read about it here. Volkswagen has introduced an array of service programs for its patrons, details of which can be read here.