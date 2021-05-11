CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts up to Rs 45,000 on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in May 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    4,957 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 45,000 on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in May 2021

    - Polo GT gets offered with maximum discount

    - No offers on the recently launched T-Roc

    Volkswagen India has rolled out several discount benefits on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan. Both the models can be had with offers such as cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty bonus. We have detailed the model-wise offers below.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Polo can be had in four trims – Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus, and GT. The Trendline variant is offered with the 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine while the Highline Plus and GT get the powerful 1.0-litre TSI. The Comfortline is the only variant that gets the best of both the worlds. All the variants are available with an exchange and loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The GT TSI gets an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. 

    Left Side View

    Meanwhile, the elder sibling, Vento is offered in three variants – Comfortline, Highline, and Highline Plus. The 1.0-litre TSI engine is standard across all the trims. This month, the sedan can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000.

    There are no benefits on the recently launched T-Roc. The SUV is priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can read about it here. Volkswagen has introduced an array of service programs for its patrons, details of which can be read here.

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Upcoming luxury/sports cars in India in 2021 - Part 1

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.36 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.31 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.85 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 45,000 on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in May 2021