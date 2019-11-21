Please Tell Us Your City

  India-bound new-gen Audi Q3 - Now in pictures

India-bound new-gen Audi Q3 - Now in pictures

November 21, 2019, 04:12 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
India-bound new-gen Audi Q3 - Now in pictures

Drawing inspiration from Audi's flagship Q8 SUV, the new-gen Q3 has also received updates making it look sportier. The revisions to the cabin are also welcome, all of which together will make the SUV have an upper hand over its rivals. Expected to be launched next year, it will go up against the BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. Here is a first look through its picture gallery straight from the ongoing LA motor show. 

Appearance wise, the new Audi Q3 looks sharper and muscular than before. It boasts of sharper shoulder lines and creases, as compared to the model on sale in India now. 

It's based on VW's MQB platform, which makes it 96mm longer, 18mm wider and 5mm lower than the first-gen model. The wheelbase is also longer by 77mm. 

The fascia features a new octagonal-shaped single-frame grille, a sleeker LED headlight cluster with DRLs and Matrix LED headlamps with adaptive high beam. 

At the back is a spoiler with integrated brake light similar to the one seen on the Q8. Now the tail lamps are bigger too. 

As you can see in the pictures, there are new dual-tone alloy wheels which range from 17 to 20-inches. The size will depend on the variant chosen by a customer. 

Thanks to the new platform, the new Q3's cabin is roomier and features a host of driver assistance equipment. Namely lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and park assist. 

Its interior gets a new dashboard design, with a new touchscreen infotainment system and a new climate control unit. Even the air-con vents are redesigned to bring it in line with the futuristic cabin design. 

Like the current model, the new Q3 will also come in various engine and gearbox configurations. The engines will be in different states-of-tune and transmission options will include the brand's ‘S-tronic' dual-clutch automatic.

