Tata Altroz teased ahead of debut next month

- Tata Altroz will be unveiled in the first week of December

- Could be offered with three BS-VI compliant engines

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place early next month, Tata Motors has released the first teaser video for the Altroz on its social media channels. The teaser video reveals the silhouette of the production ready Altroz premium hatchback.

Based on the Alfa platform, the Altroz is expected to debut with three BS-VI compliant engine options including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit from the Tiago, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit from the Nexon and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit for the petrol and diesel motors respectively. An automatic transmission could be introduced later.

Design wise, the upcoming Tata Altroz will be the second product after the Harrier to be based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. Feature highlights of the model, previously spotted in the spy images, could include a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, climate control, drive modes and ambient lighting. Also on offer is expected to be a digital-analogue instrument cluster. Once launched, the Tata Altroz will rival against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.