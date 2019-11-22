Please Tell Us Your City

  • BS6 compliant Renault Kwid caught testing

BS6 compliant Renault Kwid caught testing

November 22, 2019, 09:41 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 compliant Renault Kwid caught testing

- BS6 Renault Kwid test-mule featured a 1.0-litre petrol engine

- The model will also be offered with a BS6 0.8-litre petrol motor

Renault recently launched the Kwid facelift in India. The model is powered by the same BS4 engines as seen in the pre-facelift model. Now, Renault has begun testing the BS6 emission compliant version of the Kwid 1.0 variant.

As seen in the spy images, the BS6 Renault Kwid was equipped with an emission testing device at the rear, hinting that the model is being tested to comply with the upcoming emission norms that will come into effect beginning 1 April 2020. Another look at the side profile of the test-mule reveals that the model is the Climber variant, which is exclusively powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Renault also offers the Kwid with a 0.8-litre petrol motor.

Renault Kwid Exterior

In its current state of tune, the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque while the 0.8-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit produces 53bhp and 72Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT unit is offered only with the 1.0-litre variants. Expect the BS6 compliant Renault Kwid to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2020.

Image Source

