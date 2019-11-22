Please Tell Us Your City

November 22, 2019, 10:55 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
India-bound Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 breaks cover
  • Bi-turbo V8 puts 563bhp, or 603bhp in the S guise
  • Gets a 48V mild-hybrid system as well

Marking 20 years of first AMG spec SUV – the ML 55, Mercedes-AMG has revealed the all-new GLE 63 AMG. The newest thoroughbred SUV from Affalterbach is available in two guises and for the first time gets a mild-hybrid powertrain which not only makes it more efficient than before but also more powerful as well as slightly mental.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

The powerplant in question here is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which puts out 563bhp in the “standard” version while the S moniker breathes out 603bhp. This being the electrified age, even the mad scientist in the AMG division slapped on a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, cylinder shut-off and petrol particulate filter and much more wizardry for optimum efficiency. Power is sent to 4Matic all-wheel-drive system through a nine-speed transmission.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

What about performance then? The GLE 63 AMG can do 0-100kmph in four seconds flat while the S model can do the same in sportscar-shaming 3.8 seconds. Top speed is 250kmph and 280kmph respectively. Other hardware available with the potent SUV includes an air suspension, three-stage ESP, electronic differential, speed-sensitive sports steering, massive six-piston brakes, and multiple driving modes including – Sand and Trail.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Appearance-wise, everything you’d expect from an AMG-SUV is present. There’s the Panamericana grille gracing the nose flanked by massive air-intakes. Large 22-inch wheels shod in flared arches lend the SUV a proper muscular stance and at the back are the quad trapezoidal exhaust tips making their intentions clear. The cabin, in typical AMG fashion, is sporty as it is swathed in Nappa leather. Apart from a plethora of AMG badges on the inside, there are carbon fibre trims and additional buttons inside the GLE63.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Although prices aren’t announced yet, the new-gen GLE 63 AMG is expected to go on sale early next year in the international markets. It will surely make its way to our shores after the new-gen GLE is launched in the country which might happen sometime in 2020.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior
