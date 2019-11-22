Please Tell Us Your City

  • Ford Mustang Mach E - Now in pictures

Ford Mustang Mach E - Now in pictures

November 22, 2019, 11:24 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Ford Mustang Mach E - Now in pictures

The Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV was recently unveiled marking the carmaker’s foray into the electric vehicle world. Though the EV borrows design cues from the iconic Ford Mustang, this new car is a completely new machine. It boasts of an electric drivetrain, coupe-like silhouette, funky interior and many new-age features. Let's take a look at the car showcased at the LA motor show. 

Ford Mustang Exterior

It's easy to identify the Mustang inspired looks with the long hood, aggressive fascia with an imposing look. The coupe type styling differentiates it, and yet isn't new to the SUV space. 

Ford Mustang Exterior

Exterior features include LED projector headlamps, LED lights and sequential rear turn signals. Then, there are power-folding mirrors, side-door e-latch, panoramic fixed-glass roof and a 360-degree camera.  

Ford Mustang Exterior

Inside, Ford's new-gen Sync communications and entertainment system makes its debut in this electric SUV. It will be housed in a 15.5-inch screen, while a 10.2-inch digital cluster will also be available. 

Ford Mustang Exterior

Ford plans to launch the Mustang Mach-E in late 2020. This electric SUV will get two battery options, standard-range (75.7 kWh lithium-ion) and extended-range (98.8 kWh lithium-ion), with either RWD or AWD. 

Ford Mustang Exterior

Globally, there will be as many as five variants - Select (RWD or AWD), Premium (RWD or AWD), California RT. 1 (RWD only), First Edition (AWD only) and GT (AWD only). 

Ford Mustang Exterior

The RWD models will come equipped with a single electric motor, while the AWD variants will have two units. Based on the trim, the Mach E's range will vary between 338km and 483km. The power figures are expected to be in the 255bhp-332bhp territory, while the torque will be in the 415Nm-565Nm bracket.

Ford Mustang Exterior
Ford Mustang Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 93.71 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 93.52 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 84.93 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 93.63 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 89.06 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 86.31 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 89.05 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 82.82 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 83.99 Lakhs onwards

