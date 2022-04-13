Renault cars in India attract benefits of up to Rs 55,000 in April 2022

Renault India has kicked off the new financial year with a wide range of discounts and offers across its product line-up, which includes the Kiger, Triber, and the Kwid. The benefits and the discounts vary for every model and variant, therefore customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The offers are applicable till 30 April, 2022.

Read below to learn more about the applicable offers –

Renault Kiger

The Kiger attracts a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000. The company also offers a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for Renault's approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. Additionally, farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail rural offer of Rs 5,000. Furthermore, the customers can avail of an exchange benefit on the Kiger under the scrappage program with benefits of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault Triber

Renault’s sub-four meter seven-seat vehicle, the Triber attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000. Moreover, the company offers a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 44,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 under the scrappage program.

The company recently introduced the Triber Limited Edition model to celebrate one lakh sales milestone in India. This special edition trims attract special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 44,000. Additionally, the exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the scrappage program is also applicable on the Limited Edition variant.

Renault Kwid

Renault's entry-level model, the Kwid attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000. Moreover, the customers can also avail special loyalty bonus of up to Rs 37,000. Under the scrappage program, customers can avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Back in March, Renault introduced the 2022 Kwid in the country with fresh updates. The vehicle accumulates benefits of up to Rs 30,000. Additionally, customers can also avail of special benefits of up to Rs 37,000. The exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 under the scrappage policy is also applicable for the 2022 model.