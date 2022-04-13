CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault cars in India attract benefits of up to Rs 55,000 in April 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    113 Views
    Renault cars in India attract benefits of up to Rs 55,000 in April 2022

    Renault India has kicked off the new financial year with a wide range of discounts and offers across its product line-up, which includes the Kiger, Triber, and the Kwid. The benefits and the discounts vary for every model and variant, therefore customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The offers are applicable till 30 April, 2022. 

    Read below to learn more about the applicable offers –

    Renault Kiger

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kiger attracts a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 55,000. The company also offers a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 for Renault's approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. Additionally, farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail rural offer of Rs 5,000. Furthermore, the customers can avail of an exchange benefit on the Kiger under the scrappage program with benefits of up to Rs 10,000. 

    Renault Triber

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Renault’s sub-four meter seven-seat vehicle, the Triber attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000. Moreover, the company offers a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 44,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 under the scrappage program.

    The company recently introduced the Triber Limited Edition model to celebrate one lakh sales milestone in India. This special edition trims attract special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 44,000. Additionally, the exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the scrappage program is also applicable on the Limited Edition variant. 

    Renault Kwid

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Renault's entry-level model, the Kwid attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000. Moreover, the customers can also avail special loyalty bonus of up to Rs 37,000. Under the scrappage program, customers can avail of an exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000. 

    Back in March, Renault introduced the 2022 Kwid in the country with fresh updates. The vehicle accumulates benefits of up to Rs 30,000. Additionally, customers can also avail of special benefits of up to Rs 37,000. The exchange benefit of Rs 10,000 under the scrappage policy is also applicable for the 2022 model.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Gulf Oil India to bring smart EV chargers to India; reveals electrification plans

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Kiger Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thMAR
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Kiger Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault cars in India attract benefits of up to Rs 55,000 in April 2022