    MG Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

    - MG Gloster receives the biggest price hike in the range

    - Prices of the Hector Plus have increased by up to Rs 25,000

    MG Motor India has discreetly increased the prices of majority of its products sold in the country. The carmaker has hiked prices of the Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster, leaving out only the Astor and the 2022 ZS EV, the latter of which was recently launched, details of which you can read here.

    The MG Gloster receives the most significant price hike, amounting to Rs 50,000, which is valid across the range. Next in line is the MG Hector Plus, prices of which have risen between Rs 20,000-25,000 depending on the choice of variant.

    The MG Hector too has received a uniform price hike of Rs 20,000 across the variant line-up. There are no changes for the Astor or ZS EV. The latter, an electric vehicle, was spared from a price hike as the model recently received an update, and you can read our review of the model here.

    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.98 Lakhonwards
