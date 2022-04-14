CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors adds 160 new service workshops in FY2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    285 Views
    Tata Motors adds 160 new service workshops in FY2022

    - Total 705 service workshops in FY2021-22

    - EzServe service initiative launched 

    Tata Motors has announced that it added 160 new service workshops to its network in FY 2021-22. With this, the carmaker now has a total of 705 workshops across 485 cities as of 1 April, 2022. As compared to the last fiscal year, the carmaker has observed a 30 per cent rise in the cars’ service during the financial year.

    The Indian automaker has also rolled out the ‘EzServe’ service concept for its passenger vehicle customers. EzServe is a two-wheeler-based service initiative that equips three utility boxes atop a bike’s rear. These boxes are equipped with spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack and jack stand, and different hand tools. The technicians have been trained to carry out basic service and quick repairs at the customer’s location. 

    Tata Right Side View

    To aid the contactless service experience, Tata Motors has introduced a host of services like online service booking, real-time vehicle repair status, and repair estimates through the Service Connect mobile application.

    According to Dimple Mehta – Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We at Tata Motors have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our Tata Motors customers. We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32385 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

    ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Apr 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32385 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors adds 160 new service workshops in FY2022