Tata Motors adds 160 new service workshops in FY2022

- Total 705 service workshops in FY2021-22

- EzServe service initiative launched

Tata Motors has announced that it added 160 new service workshops to its network in FY 2021-22. With this, the carmaker now has a total of 705 workshops across 485 cities as of 1 April, 2022. As compared to the last fiscal year, the carmaker has observed a 30 per cent rise in the cars’ service during the financial year.

The Indian automaker has also rolled out the ‘EzServe’ service concept for its passenger vehicle customers. EzServe is a two-wheeler-based service initiative that equips three utility boxes atop a bike’s rear. These boxes are equipped with spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack and jack stand, and different hand tools. The technicians have been trained to carry out basic service and quick repairs at the customer’s location.

To aid the contactless service experience, Tata Motors has introduced a host of services like online service booking, real-time vehicle repair status, and repair estimates through the Service Connect mobile application.

According to Dimple Mehta – Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We at Tata Motors have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our Tata Motors customers. We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations.”