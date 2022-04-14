2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be launched in India tomorrow

- Pre-bookings for the new Maruti Ertiga have commenced

- The model will be offered in a CNG version as well

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Ertiga in the country tomorrow. The Indian carmaker has already begun accepting pre-bookings for the MPV for an amount of Rs 11,000 on the official website as well as across all Arena dealerships.

In terms of updates, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to receive a new grille, a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, and Suzuki Connect telematics. The MPV will be offered in five colours across four variants, details of which can be read here.

Under the hood, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, Dualjet, Dual VVT petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The latter will also come equipped with paddle shifters. Also on offer will be a CNG variant.