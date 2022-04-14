CarWale
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid unveiled; to be launched in India in May 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid unveiled; to be launched in India in May 2022

    - The Honda City hybrid is powered by a 1.5-litre NA Atkinson cycle petrol engine

    - Bookings for the new version are now open

    Honda Cars India has pulled the covers off the City e:HEV in the country ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Bookings for the new version are now open, with the launch slated to take place early next month.

    Honda eHEV Left Front Three Quarter

    Propelling the 2022 Honda City hybrid is a 1.5-litre, NA Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors. The combined power output stands at 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. An e-CVT unit with shift-by-wire technology will be the sole transmission on offer.

    Honda eHEV Right Side View

    In terms of features, the new Honda City e:HEV will come equipped with a dual-tone interior theme, gloss dark wood garnish for the instrument panel, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, all four disc brakes, and AVAS. Also on offer will be the brand’s signature Sensing Suite, details of which are available here.

    Honda eHEV Rear Logo

    Changes to the exterior design on the new Honda City hybrid version include a fog light garnish, a new mesh-type upper grille, new 16-inch alloy wheels, a diffuser for the rear bumper, body coloured trunk lip spoiler, and an e:HEV logo on the boot lid.

