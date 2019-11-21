2019 LA Auto Show: Audi e-tron Sportback revealed

- Gets fresh cosmetic detailing and more features

- Customisation options

- To be available in UK from early 2020

German car manufacturer Audi showcased the e-tron Sportback at the LA Auto Show. The second Audi BEV will be available in the UK from early 2020, and alongside the e-tron will spearhead the roll-out of a fully electric e-tron portfolio that is expected to be 20 models strong by 2025.

Visually, the Audi e-tron Sportback features octagonal single frame with platinum grey vertical struts. In the lower area of the matrix LED headlights, four horizontal segments create the e-tron-specific signature in the daytime running lights. The e-tron Sportback is available in thirteen colour options, including plasma blue. The logo on the electric charging flap is in orange signal colour, which can also be had on the brake callipers.

The air inlets are more pronounced while the spoiler and full-width diffuser add emphasis to the rear end. An S line emblem adorns the radiator grille, while the illuminated aluminium door sill trims feature an S logo. The vehicle rides on 21-inch alloy wheels with full body coloured wheel arches and sills as standard.

Customers have an option to choose between the standard design, sport seats and S sport seats. The contour seats are customisable, with optional ventilation and massage functions. The Audi e-tron Sportback produces 402bhp of power and has a driving range of 446kms. The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro has a top speed of 200kmph and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.6-seconds.