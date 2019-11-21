Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2019 LA Auto Show: Audi e-tron Sportback revealed

2019 LA Auto Show: Audi e-tron Sportback revealed

November 21, 2019, 03:13 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
3285 Views
Be the first to comment
2019 LA Auto Show: Audi e-tron Sportback revealed

- Gets fresh cosmetic detailing and more features

- Customisation options 

- To be available in UK from early 2020

German car manufacturer Audi showcased the e-tron Sportback at the LA Auto Show. The second Audi BEV will be available in the UK from early 2020, and alongside the e-tron will spearhead the roll-out of a fully electric e-tron portfolio that is expected to be 20 models strong by 2025. 

Visually, the Audi e-tron Sportback features octagonal single frame with platinum grey vertical struts. In the lower area of the matrix LED headlights, four horizontal segments create the e-tron-specific signature in the daytime running lights. The e-tron Sportback is available in thirteen colour options, including plasma blue. The logo on the electric charging flap is in orange signal colour, which can also be had on the brake callipers. 

The air inlets are more pronounced while the spoiler and full-width diffuser add emphasis to the rear end. An S line emblem adorns the radiator grille, while the illuminated aluminium door sill trims feature an S logo. The vehicle rides on 21-inch alloy wheels with full body coloured wheel arches and sills as standard.

Customers have an option to choose between the standard design, sport seats and S sport seats. The contour seats are customisable, with optional ventilation and massage functions. The Audi e-tron Sportback produces 402bhp of power and has a driving range of 446kms. The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro has a top speed of 200kmph and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.6-seconds.

  • Audi
  • Audi e-tron
  • e-tron
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1054 Likes
327083 Views

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

In the latest edition of PowerDrift blockbuster ...

5610 Likes
1240361 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in