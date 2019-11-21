Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Baleno crosses 6.5 lakh units sales milestone in four years

November 21, 2019, 03:02 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki Baleno crosses 6.5 lakh units sales milestone in four years

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrated its fourth anniversary by crossing the 6.5 lakh units sales milestone. Launched in October 2015, the model is also the country’s first BS-6 compliant premium hatchback. The Maruti Baleno is available at 360 Nexa showrooms in more than 200 regions across the country.

Based on the company’s Heartect platform, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes equipped with features such as a SmartPLay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Baleno, since inception, has been a leader. Retailed from our premium channel Nexa, the Baleno attracted new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family. The Baleno is the perfect choice for those looking for a premium hatchback. Continuous alignment with our customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve. It has been our constant endeavour through the years to introduce new technology and add attractive features to make the Baleno the most aspired for hatchback in the market.”

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.62 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.14 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.61 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.81 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.39 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.72 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.26 Lakhs onwards

