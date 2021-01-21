CarWale
    New 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins testing in India; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The facelifted Audi Q5 was unveiled in June last year

    - The model will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class and the BMW X3

    Audi unveiled the Q5 facelift globally in June 2020. The model has now been spotted during a public road test in India for the first time, hinting that the launch might not be far away. Spy images reveal a single unit of the uncamouflaged test-mule that was undergoing emission testing.

    The facelifted Audi Q5 receives exterior updates in the form of a new single-frame octagonal grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and revised LED tail lights, and new alloy wheels. Higher variants are also expected to come equipped with matrix LED headlamps.

    Inside, the new Audi Q5 facelift will come equipped with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an updated MIB3 system, connected car technology with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, and a fully digital virtual cockpit.

    Internationally, the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift is offered with a range of petrol and diesel engines. The India-spec model, however, is expected to arrive only with a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the 45 TFSI guise. This motor is tuned to produce 245bhp and 370Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed automatic unit while the Quattro all-wheel-drive feature will be standard. Upon launch, the model will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

