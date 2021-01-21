Citroen C5 Aircross spied testing again with dual tone exterior

CarWale
    Jay Shah

    - Expected to be unveiled in the coming month

    - Likely to be available with both petrol and diesel engine options

    Citroen is gearing up to launch its first iteration, the C5 Aircross in India. The French carmaker is likely to unveil the SUV in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official reveal, the Aircross has been spotted testing on Indian roads on several occasions.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Side View

    Based on the recent spy pictures, the C5 Aircross can be seen painted in a two-tone exterior colour shade. The body appears to be finished in a bronze hue with a contrast black roof. It also features large windows and a chrome line running above the windows curving towards the rear quarter glass. The thick plastic cladding with the signature square-shape highlight is a prominent element on the upcoming mid-size SUV. The petal-type design of the alloy wheels looks modern and we suspect it to be riding on 16-inch alloy wheels. 

    Apart from the disclosed design details, it will also feature the brand’s signature grille with split LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital driver’s display. Citroen has also begun setting up its dealerships across the country and will inaugurate the first showroom in India soon. 

    Powertrain options on the upcoming C5 could include 1.2-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission. When launched, the C5 Aircross will enter the mid-size SUV segment and rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-Rocs, and the Skoda Karoq.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 25.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Citroen
    • C5 Aircross
    • Citroen C5 Aircross
