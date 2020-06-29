New Audi Q5 facelift unveiled globally; India launch next year

- Audi Q5 facelift will be launched in 2021

- Features sportier updates to its exteriors

- Gets Audi's MIB 3 infotainment system with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant

Audi has officially revealed the Q5 facelift globally. The luxury SUV will go on sale in international markets towards the end of this year, while an Indian launch is anticipated in 2021.

In line with its latest design philosophy, the Audi Q5 facelift features sharper styling and comes with updated features list. Most of the changes are at the front, which includes an all-new octagonal grille, sharp LED headlamps, which are now standard, and a sporty bumper. Higher variants will come with an option of Matrix LED headlights. The rear features tweaked LED taillights and a redesigned bumper.

As for the interiors, the cabin receives minimal updates. So, space on offer is similar. Updates include an all-new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Audi's latest MIB 3 family that is claimed to be 10x faster than the older version. There's also a fully-digital virtual cockpit for the instrument cluster and connected car tech with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

In terms of mechanicals, the Audi Q5 facelift will be offered with petrol as well as diesel powertrains internationally. But for the Indian market, Audi will equip the Q5 facelift with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor in the 45TFSI trim. It makes 245bhp and 370Nm of peak torque, and is coupled to a seven-speed S-Tronic DSG transmission along with Quattro all-wheel-drive as standard.

When launched in India, the Audi Q5 facelift is expected to be priced around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.