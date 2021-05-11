CarWale
    Coronavirus pandemic: MG Motor India extends validity of service schedule

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG extends service schedule validity up to 31 July, 2021

    - The extension is valid for services due in April and May 2021

    Morris Garages India has announced an extension for all types of periodic maintenance schedules and maintenance contracts, courtesy of the lockdown enforced due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    MG Motor India said that all the scheduled services that are due to take place in April and May 2021 will be extended up to 31 July, 2021. Last year, various manufacturers had announced an extension of warranty schedules and service periods due to the lockdown. This year, MG becomes the first brand to announce this measure.

    The carmaker recently organised a vaccination drive for its employees, and you can read about it here. Morris Garages is also working on enhancing the production of medical oxygen, details of which are available here.

