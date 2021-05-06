CarWale
    MG Motor India conducts free COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG is undertaking a voluntary vaccination drive across its facilities

    - The company vaccinated 400 employees on the first day

    MG Motor India has begun a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees. The vaccination drive is being extended to all the direct contractual employees as well. The vaccination offered by MG Motor India is voluntary in nature and it is encouraging all its employees to undergo the vaccination.

    Morris Garages has partnered with relevant authorities at its Gurugram and Halol facilities as well as its regional offices to conduct the free vaccination drive for its employees. Last week, the carmaker announced an increase of 15.2 per cent in the production of oxygen, details of which are available here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, 'Good start. On vaccination day one in our plant, we covered 400 of our team members. Well done team, and thanks to local medical authorities.'

