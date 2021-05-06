Skoda Kushaq lower variant spied testing ahead of launch in India

- The Skoda Kushaq will be launched in India next month

- The lower variant test-mule featured a smaller infotainment system

Skoda India continues testing the Kushaq SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in June 2021. A recent set of spy images shared on the web reveals a lower variant of the model that was spotted uncamouflaged.

As seen in the spy images, the lower variant of the new Skoda Kushaq will feature a smaller touchscreen infotainment system, which according to reports, will measure seven inches, unlike the top-spec variant of the SUV that gets a 10-inch unit.

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq will be available with two powertrains that include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is offered as standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit will be available with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants respectively.

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq was unveiled back in March 2021. The model will be offered in five colours and three trims, details of which can be read here. The company will launch the Kushaq next month, with deliveries slated to begin in July 2021.

Image Source