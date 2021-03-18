CarWale
    2021 Skoda Kushaq to be available in three variants; bookings to open in June

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2021 Skoda Kushaq to be available in three variants; bookings to open in June

    - The Skoda Kushaq will be launched in India later this year

    - The model will be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines 

    Skoda India unveiled the production-ready Kushaq compact SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. The company has now revealed that bookings for the model will commence in June, while deliveries are set to start in July.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Skoda Kushaq will be offered in three variants that include Active, Ambition, and Style. Powertrain options on the model will include a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a DSG unit will be available as an option respectively.

    Exterior highlights of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq include all-LED headlamps, LED tail lights, a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, and fog lights. The model will be available in five colours that include Tornado Red, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the new Skoda Kushaq receives features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wireless MirrorLink, ventilated front leather seats, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a seven-speaker music system. The model is equipped with safety features that include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ESC as standard across the range. Additional safety features include front side and curtain airbags, Isofix child seat anchorages, TPMS, rear view camera, hill-hold control, and multi-collision brake.

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Kushaq
    • Skoda Kushaq
