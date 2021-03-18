CarWale
    Audi India inaugurates a new service facility in Bhopal

    Aditya Nadkarni

    500 Views
    Audi India inaugurates a new service facility in Bhopal

    - The new facility is the second Audi India workshop in Madhya Pradesh and the first in Bhopal

    - The service centre is spread over a total area of 6,000 square feet

    Audi has announced the opening of its new service facility in Bhopal. Audi Service Bhopal is located at Khasra number 80-81/1/2, near best price, SCOPE University, Hoshangabad Main Road, Bheropur Huzur, Bhopal.

    Spread over a total area of 6,000 square feet, the workshop has the capacity to service up to five cars per day in a single shift with capabilities to handle all types of periodic maintenance, general repair, and body work. Other facilities at the workshop include a customer and driver lounge as well as an Audi genuine accessories shop.

    Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted to bring the new service facility with our partner Anand Cars to our customers in Bhopal. Over the years, the region has showcased strong potential and aspiration for luxury cars. We have consistently been the top preference for customers in the region and this service facility will be instrumental in reaching out to our growing customer base.”

     Previous 
    Hyundai Staria MPV images revealed ahead of world premiere
     Next 
    2021 Skoda Kushaq to be available in three variants; bookings to open in June

