Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain removed from official India website; discontinued?

Mercedes-Benz launched the latest iteration of the E-Class luxury sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 63.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The German carmaker also retailed the All-Terrain version of the earlier E-Class alongside the sedan version which was priced at Rs 75 lakh. Now, the cross-estate version has been delisted from the official website of the brand.

The All-Terrain essentially rivaled the Volvo V90 Cross Country and was available in the country as a CBU model. It was one of the most practical luxury wagon in the country with a boot space of 640-litre and should one require, there is a massive space of over 1,800-litre with the rear seats folded down. Apart from that, it featured leather seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, air suspension, and rear aircon vents.

It was powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine making 194bhp and 400Nm of torque with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive setup mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.