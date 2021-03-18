New Skoda Kushaq unveiled

- The Skoda Kushaq was unveiled as the Vision-IN concept in India last year

- The model will be underpinned by the same platform as the Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda India has unveiled the Kushaq SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. The model was previewed as the Vision-IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, while the production-ready name was unveiled in January this year.

On the outside, the Skoda Kushaq gets LED headlamps, a black multi-slat grille, halogen fog lights, faux skid plates at the front and rear, body cladding on either side, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a boot-lid mounted number plate recess. Also on offer will be a sunroof. The model will be offered in five colours that include Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red.

Inside, the new Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless MirrorLink, a seven-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, a conventional instrument console with a MID and a blue backlit, cruise control, ambient lighting, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, and steering-mounted controls.

The Skoda Kushaq will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, and TPMS. Dimension-wise, the model measures 4,221mm in length, 1,760mm in width, and 1,612mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,651mm. The ground clearance of the compact SUV stands at 188mm.

Based on the MQB-AO-IN platform that will also underpin the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq will arrive with two powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre TSI motor produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit will be offered as an option on the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants respectively. Once launched, the Kushaq will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster, and the Nissan Kicks.