    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,59,955 vehicles in April 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Production of mid-size sedan – Ciaz remains unaffected 

    - 2,370 units of Super Carry commercial vehicle built

    Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of April 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,59,955 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

    The company manufactured 1,12,488 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RSwiftDzireIgnisBalenoCelerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are nine per cent lower when compared to the records in March 2021. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand and 2,194 units were built in the previous month. 

    Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. The segment has observed a decline in production with 42,903 units manufactured owing to the Covid-19 restrictions where most of the carmakers are operating with a limited workforce. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,57,585 units.

    The production in May is expected to drop further as the company recently announced its bi-annual maintenance shutdown from 1 May to 9 May, 2021. Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out several discount offers for May 2021, details of which can read here

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
