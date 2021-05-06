Maruti Suzuki produces 1,59,955 vehicles in April 2021

- Production of mid-size sedan – Ciaz remains unaffected

- 2,370 units of Super Carry commercial vehicle built

Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of April 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,59,955 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

The company manufactured 1,12,488 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are nine per cent lower when compared to the records in March 2021. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand and 2,194 units were built in the previous month.

Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. The segment has observed a decline in production with 42,903 units manufactured owing to the Covid-19 restrictions where most of the carmakers are operating with a limited workforce. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,57,585 units.

The production in May is expected to drop further as the company recently announced its bi-annual maintenance shutdown from 1 May to 9 May, 2021. Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out several discount offers for May 2021, details of which can read here.